The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,860,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 14th total of 76,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

