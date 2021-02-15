The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Position Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.