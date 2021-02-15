The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Manitowoc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MTW stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $517.35 million, a PE ratio of -44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

