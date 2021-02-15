The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in The New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The New York Times during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times during the third quarter worth $65,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYT. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.91. 38,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

