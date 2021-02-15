The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

