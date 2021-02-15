The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.62. 529,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

