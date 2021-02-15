The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,711,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 86,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.