The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,134,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,084 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.58% of The Procter & Gamble worth $22,559,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.62. 529,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

