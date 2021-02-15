The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212,062 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of The Progressive worth $320,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.