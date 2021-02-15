The RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REAL opened at $27.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other The RealReal news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $42,191.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 670,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

