The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 66.1% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $162.21 million and approximately $144.69 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,235,588 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.