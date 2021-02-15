The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

