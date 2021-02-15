The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.