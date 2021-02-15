The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,924,164 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,178,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of The TJX Companies worth $5,936,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. 282,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

