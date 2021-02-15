The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Argus increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $145.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.