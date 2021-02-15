The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is HGI Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

