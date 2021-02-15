The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $82,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $187.67 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.77.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

