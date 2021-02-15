The Walt Disney (DIS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

The Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $192.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/12/2021 – The Walt Disney had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $230.00.

2/12/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00.

1/22/2021 – The Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

1/21/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $145.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $160.00 to $180.00.

1/14/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $210.00.

12/27/2020 – The Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $187.67 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 31,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

