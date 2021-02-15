The Western Union Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

WU stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

