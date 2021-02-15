The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 618,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

