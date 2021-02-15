The Williams Companies (WMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect The Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WMB opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.
The Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.
