The Williams Companies (WMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect The Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.