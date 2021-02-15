THEKEY One Day Volume Reaches $116,640.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.92 million and $116,640.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 90.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011086 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005159 BTC.

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

