THEKEY Price Up 140.8% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 140.8% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $130,048.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005159 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

