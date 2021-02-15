Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,228,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after acquiring an additional 427,229 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded up $13.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $507.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,800. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

