Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 64% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $321.47 million and approximately $39.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00294374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.46 or 0.02925222 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,243,024,000 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

