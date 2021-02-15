TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Up to $35.10

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.10, but opened at $37.80. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 749,783 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,454.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.62.

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Company Profile (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.