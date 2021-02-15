Thingschain (TIC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,978.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $83,169.83 and approximately $5,978.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,405.75 or 0.99800129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00097575 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

