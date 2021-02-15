Thisoption 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.60 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Thisoption token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00272726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00083289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00093370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.00403664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00186374 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

