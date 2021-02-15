THORChain Hits Market Cap of $659.06 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $4.16 or 0.00008435 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $659.06 million and $50.51 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

