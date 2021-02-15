THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Achieves $653.73 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00008658 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $653.73 million and $60.18 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00276520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00081488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00093777 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00189868 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,838.33 or 0.87785189 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

