Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $14,703.92 and $27,116.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.00434646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

