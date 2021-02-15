Thore Cash (TCH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,618.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $23,010.54 and approximately $38,618.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.79 or 0.00439597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.