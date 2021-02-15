ThoreCoin Trading Up 21% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $798.04 million and $64,220.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 21% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $9,206.15 or 0.19340000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00056531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00276502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00081717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00088290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00093395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00190191 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.57 or 0.87853305 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.