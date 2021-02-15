ThoreNext (THX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,724.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One ThoreNext coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 77.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $4,724.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.00956152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.74 or 0.05108533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00033598 BTC.

ThoreNext Coin Profile

ThoreNext (THX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

