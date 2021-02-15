ThoreNext (THX) Price Hits $0.11

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. ThoreNext has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $408.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 63.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.54 or 0.00956153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00052655 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.40 or 0.05073609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext (THX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

