Thugs Finance (THUGS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $87,214.00

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Thugs Finance has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $87,214.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 262.4% higher against the US dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6.42 or 0.00013233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00273250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00085908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00091370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00093112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00414323 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00185966 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

