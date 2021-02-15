TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $275.00

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 270.95 ($3.54), with a volume of 51022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.85 ($3.49).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TI Fluid Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.20 ($2.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

