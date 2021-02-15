TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $355,576.91 and approximately $2.88 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00406729 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 127.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, "Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. "

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

