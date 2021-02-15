Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) stock opened at C$3.85 on Monday. Titan Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$348.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.33.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

