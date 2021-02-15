Titan Medical (TMDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI opened at $3.04 on Monday. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $275.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

