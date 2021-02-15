TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $1.13 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002339 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $60.22 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.08 or 0.00945884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.58 or 0.05173644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

