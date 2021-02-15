Tixl (TXL) Market Cap Tops $26.44 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tixl has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Tixl has a total market cap of $26.44 million and $1.92 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00058739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00265584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00077534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00427380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00180450 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

Tixl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

