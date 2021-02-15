Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) Shares Gap Up to $129.00

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $129.00, but opened at $137.00. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) shares last traded at $134.00, with a volume of 314,524 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.19. The firm has a market cap of £260.78 million and a P/E ratio of -24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

In other Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

