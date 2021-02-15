Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.7% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.85. 614,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.89. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

