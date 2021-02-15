Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.68. 42,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,324. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.72 and a 200 day moving average of $296.62. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

