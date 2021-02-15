Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.62. The stock had a trading volume of 233,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

