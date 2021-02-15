Todd Asset Management LLC Has $28.01 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.16. 248,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

