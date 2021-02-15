Todd Asset Management LLC Has $33.35 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY remained flat at $$59.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 569,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

