Todd Asset Management LLC Has $33.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,603 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $237.21. 83,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

