Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 47,483 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,483 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

